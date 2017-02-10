NSCDC Discover Vandalism Activities Along Abia, Rivers State Boundary

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Abia State Command, has discovered large scale vandalism activities along the shell pipeline at the boundary between Ukwa West in Abia State and Oyigbo in Rivers State. According to the State Commandant, Dr Benito Eze, the oil thieves took advantage of the vulnerability of the area to … Continue reading NSCDC Discover Vandalism Activities Along Abia, Rivers State Boundary

The post NSCDC Discover Vandalism Activities Along Abia, Rivers State Boundary appeared first on Channels Television.

