Oba Of Benin Desires Gelegele Free Trade Export Zone

Posted January 20, 2017 8:31 pm by Comments

The traditional ruler of the Benin Kingdom, Omonoba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has again expressed the desire for a Free Export Trade Zone at Gelegele Community in Ovia North-east Local Government Area of Edo State. The Benin monarch, who made the request at a meeting with the governor, Godwin Obaseki, at the Government House … Continue reading Oba Of Benin Desires Gelegele Free Trade Export Zone

