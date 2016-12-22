Officers Should Remain Committed Despite Progress In Fighting Insurgents- GOC

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Peter Dauke, has tasked officers and men of the Armed Forces in Yobe state, northeast Nigeria, to remain committed despite successes being recorded in the war against insurgents. The GOC said professionalism and dedication are strategic and both attributes must be observed … Continue reading Officers Should Remain Committed Despite Progress In Fighting Insurgents- GOC

The post Officers Should Remain Committed Despite Progress In Fighting Insurgents- GOC appeared first on Channels Television.

