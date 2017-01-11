Ogun Police Arrest 10 For Cultism, Public Disturbance

The Ogun State Police Command says it has arrested 10 suspects who allegedly engaged in cult related activities which led to public disturbance in Mowe area of the state. According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested at various locations in Mowe following the violent cult clash between two … Continue reading Ogun Police Arrest 10 For Cultism, Public Disturbance

