Okowa Calls For Availability Of Kerosene At Proper Price

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has called for necessary actions that would ensure regular supply and appropriate pricing of petroleum products, to ease the suffering of Nigerians. Okowa made the call while commissioning an ultra-modern oil and gas filling station owned by North-West Petroleum and Gas Company Limited in Asaba, the state capital. However, … Continue reading Okowa Calls For Availability Of Kerosene At Proper Price

