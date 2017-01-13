Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed confidence that the prevailing peace in the creeks of the Niger Delta would be sustained. The governor dropped the hint when the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Stuart Syminton, paid him a visit in Asaba. The ambassador who was accompanied by top Embassy officials disclosed that … Continue reading Okowa Expresses Confidence In Sustenance Of Niger Delta Peace

The post Okowa Expresses Confidence In Sustenance Of Niger Delta Peace appeared first on Channels Television.