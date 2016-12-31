Ondo: Akeredolu Inaugurates Committees For Proper Administration

Posted December 31, 2016 11:31 am by Comments

Ondo State Governor-elect, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has inaugurated a 158-member Strategic Development and Policy Implementation Committee (SDPIC) to develop a blueprint that would guide his administration’s activities. Mr Akeredolu also set up a transition, as well as inauguration ceremonies committees ahead of the taking over of the administration of the state on February 24, 2017. Inaugurating … Continue reading Ondo: Akeredolu Inaugurates Committees For Proper Administration

The post Ondo: Akeredolu Inaugurates Committees For Proper Administration appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Ondo’s Governor-Elect Akeredolu Inaugurates Transition Committee Ondo State Governor-elect, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, has inaugurated a 21-member Transition Committee ahead of his inauguration on Feb. 24, 2017....
  2. Senate President Inaugurates Budget Reform Committees Senate President Bukoka Saraki has set up two committees to reform the country’s national budgeting process. In a statement issued...
  3. Ondo Election: I Will Not Be Partisan If Elected, Akeredolu Promises The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has assured the state’s indigenes that...
  4. Ondo Election: Akeredolu Meets With APC Women, Urges Unity The candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) for the November 26, 2016 election in Ondo State, Olurotimi Akeredolu has appealed...
  5. Ondo Polls: I Will Defeat Both Candidates Of PDP Factions, Akeredolu Boasts The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, made a mockery of the...
  6. Friends Raise Funds For Ondo APC Gov’ship Candidate, Akeredolu Efforts by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to emerge victorious in the Ondo state governorship...
  7. My Victory Is For The Entire People Of Ondo- Akeredolu The Governor-elect of Ondo State, Olurotimi Akeredolu says his victory at the polls is not for him or for his...
  8. PDP Inaugurates Campaign Committees For Kogi, Bayelsa Polls Ahead of the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states in November and December, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has...
  9. Mimiko Advises Akeredolu To Sustain Peace In Ondo Ondo state governor, Olusegun Mimiko, has appealed to governor-elect, Rotimi Akeredolu ?to be tolerant in power in order to sustain...
  10. Ondo Election: Progressives Governors’ Chair Says Forum Supports Akeredolu The Governor of Imo State, Mr Rochas Okorocha, says there is no division among the governors of the All Progressives...

< YOHAIG home