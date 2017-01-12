Ondo State University Expels Four Students, Suspends 16

Posted January 12, 2017 7:31 pm by Comments

The Ondo State University of Science and Technology, (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa has announced the expulsion of four students of the university over gross misconduct. The university also suspended 16 other students for various cases of examination malpractices for one to two academic semesters. The Acting Registrar of the institution, Mr Felix Akinusi, who confirmed this in … Continue reading Ondo State University Expels Four Students, Suspends 16

The post Ondo State University Expels Four Students, Suspends 16 appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Kogi State University expels 68 students KOGI STATE UNIVERSITY Kogi State University, Ayangba, has expelled 68 students for examination malpractice and poor academic performance, according to...
  2. University of Lagos expels 125 Authorities of the University of Lagos have expelled 125 students and rusticated 198 others for various offences, including examination malpractices...
  3. Lagos State University Expels 69 Students For Cultism & Exam Malpractices Lagos State University has expelled 69 students for their involvement in cultism, examination malpractices and other gross misconducts during examinations...
  4. Ondo PDP Suspends 22 Members For Anti-Party Activities The Ondo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the leadership of Mr Clement Faboyede has suspended 22...
  5. UNILAG expels 125 students, suspends 73 for misconduct Those suspended had penalties ranging from two to four semesters. The post UNILAG expels 125 students, suspends 73 for misconduct...
  6. NUC Recognises Ondo State University Of Medical Sciences The National Universities Commission (NUC) has on  Wednesday, recognised the Ondo State University of Medical Sciences, as the 139th university...
  7. Ekiti State University Students Clash With Bus Drivers Violence has erupted in Ado Ekiti on Friday morning following a disagreement between students of the Ekiti State University and...
  8. University Of Port Harcourt Students Protest Hike In Tuition There was commotion on Monday in Port Harcourt, as students of the University of Port Harcourt protest hike in school...
  9. Cultism: Edo expels 8 students, 20 on suspension Edo state government has expelled eight secondary school students for their alleged involvement in secret cult activities in various schools...
  10. Obiano Suspends Unlicensed Mining In State The Anambra State Government has suspended all unlicensed miners of solid minerals in the State. Governor Willie Obiano issued the...

< YOHAIG home