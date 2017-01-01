One Lagos Fiesta 2017 Cross-over Lights Up Lagos

Posted January 1, 2017 1:31 pm by Comments

In continuation of what has now become a tradition, the Lagos Bar Beach came alive as residents gathered for the One Lagos fiesta and 2017 cross-over countdown. It was an atmosphere of merriment, music and dancing as residents trooped out in their numbers to bask in contemporary entertainment to usher in the new year. At … Continue reading One Lagos Fiesta 2017 Cross-over Lights Up Lagos

The post One Lagos Fiesta 2017 Cross-over Lights Up Lagos appeared first on Channels Television.

