Only Buhari Can Reveal His Own Health Status – Femi Adesina

Posted February 5, 2017

The Special Adviser to the Nigerian President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, says all that President Buhari needs from Nigerians is prayer. Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Mr Adesina said via the telephone that knowing the actual health condition the President has been treating is not compulsory for Nigerians to pray for him. He had … Continue reading Only Buhari Can Reveal His Own Health Status – Femi Adesina

