Ooni of Ife Canvasses For National Unity

Posted February 10, 2017 10:31 pm by Comments

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, is canvassing stronger collaboration between government and traditional institutions to foster national unity. He also appealed to the traditional rulers to promote Nigeria’s cultural heritage which he described as the strongest binding force that holds Nigeria as one nation. The monarch made the appeal in Abuja while delivering … Continue reading Ooni of Ife Canvasses For National Unity

The post Ooni of Ife Canvasses For National Unity appeared first on Channels Television.

