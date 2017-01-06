Oshoala Reacts To Winning Africa’s Best Female Player Award

Africa’s Best Female Player, Asisat Oshoala, has expressed hopes that her success would inspire other women across the continent. The Super Falcons star, was announced winner of the Glo sponsored CAF Female Player of the Year award, an event which took place in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city. While no Nigerian player made it to the … Continue reading Oshoala Reacts To Winning Africa’s Best Female Player Award

