Osinbajo Resumes As Acting President, Gets Update On The Gambia Situation

Posted January 20, 2017 8:31 pm by Comments

Nigeria’s acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday received updates and briefs on the Gambian situation and other issues in the country from a number of cabinet ministers. A spokesman for the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande, hinted of the briefing in a post published on his twitter handle on Friday. VP Osinbajo on return … Continue reading Osinbajo Resumes As Acting President, Gets Update On The Gambia Situation

The post Osinbajo Resumes As Acting President, Gets Update On The Gambia Situation appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Osinbajo receives update on The Gambia Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday received update and briefings from service chiefs on the situation in The...
  2. Osinbajo’s first tenure as acting president ends as Buhari resumes work The president had on February 5 broke from his official functions leaving Mr. Osinbajo to perform those roles till February...
  3. Buhari writes Senate: Osinbajo is Acting President PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, told the Senate that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will act on his behalf as President for...
  4. Magu’s confirmation: Read letter Osinbajo sent to senate as ‘Acting president’ ABUJA- Acting in the capacity of the president, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has sent to the senate, name...
  5. Gambia: Yahya Jammeh Agrees To Leave The president-elect of Gambia Mr Adama Barrow, has confirmed that President Yahya Jammeh has agreed to step down and hand...
  6. President Buhari Heads To The Gambia For ECOWAS Mediation Mission President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to Banjul, the capital of The Gambia and Bamako, the Malian capital from January 13...
  7. Gambia’s President Jammeh Refuses To Leave Office As Deadline Passes The Gambia’s President-elect, Adama Barrow says he will be sworn in as President of Gambia in the Gambian embassy in...
  8. President Buhari In Gambia To Hold Talks With Jammeh President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Banjul to meet with the President of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, who lost the presidential election...
  9. President Buhari, Vice President Osinbajo Declare Assets The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, have declared their assets, as required by the...
  10. Gambia Supreme Court Refuses To Rule On President Jammeh’s Election Challenge The top judge in Gambia’s Supreme Court has declined to rule on President Yahya Jammeh’s petition to overturn his election...

< YOHAIG home