The Bayelsa State Government is set to welcome the acting President, Yemi Osinbajo. Professor Osinbajo is scheduled to meet with the leaders of the Niger Delta, to discuss how to achieve peace, that would lead to the improvement in crude oil production and resolve the youth restiveness in the oil rich region. This is the … Continue reading Osinbajo To Meet With Niger Delta Leaders In Bayelsa

The post Osinbajo To Meet With Niger Delta Leaders In Bayelsa appeared first on Channels Television.