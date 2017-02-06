Osun APC Tells Aregbesola’s Critics To Rethink

Posted February 6, 2017 9:31 pm by Comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state has called on citizens who are loudly opposed to Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s reforms in the education sector to think again. In a statement on Monday in Osogbo, from the party’s Directorate of Publicity, Research and Strategy, signed by its Director, Kunle Oyatomi, the party insisted that “no … Continue reading Osun APC Tells Aregbesola’s Critics To Rethink

The post Osun APC Tells Aregbesola’s Critics To Rethink appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Conduct LG polls, Osun PDP tells Aregbesola   Osun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, advised Governor Rauf Aregbesola to conduct local government...
  2. Past Osun Leaders Laud Governor Aregbesola’s Leadership Past military administrators and former civilian governors in Osun State have lauded Governor Rauf Aregbesola on the trend of development...
  3. Osun still on path of peace, development, APC Kunle Oyatomi, Osun State Director of Media and Strategy The All Progressive Party (APC) in Osun on Sunday said the...
  4. Be Close To God, Osun First Lady Tells Children The wife of the Osun State Governor, Mrs Sherifat Aregbesola, has ?asked children to endeavour to be close to God...
  5. Remove Strange Gods From Palaces, Osun Monarch Tells Traditional Rulers The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has described the palaces of monarchs as a temple of God and somewhere...
  6. Osun PDP Begs FG, Buhari To Pay Osun workers, Pensioners Directly The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State is appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari and relevant agencies of the Federal...
  7. Osun hails EFCC’s invitation of Aregbesola’s accusers The Osun State government yesterday said invitations to fake petitioners and paid agents of destabilization will put an end to...
  8. Osun Monarch Kunle Oyeyemi Promises Youth Development The new Monarch of Oba-Ile in Olorunda Local Government Area of Osun State, Dr Kunle Oyeyemi, has promised to use...
  9. Raise Funds, But Don’t Increase Fees, Aregbesola Tells New Varsity Council The Governor of Osun State has asked the new Governing Council of the State’s University to think of new ways...
  10. Osun Election: Supreme Court Affirms Aregbesola’s Victory The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in the August 9, 2014...

< YOHAIG home