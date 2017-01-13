The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded three cattle herdsmen, allegedly terrorising a farm settlement in Ikoui, Isokan Local Government Area of the state. The arrest, which was made at about 5:30 am on Thursday, followed a tip-off from the community. Two of the suspects, Hamisu and … Continue reading Osun Civil Defence Arrests Suspected Marauding Herdsmen

