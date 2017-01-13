Osun Civil Defence Arrests Suspected Marauding Herdsmen

Posted January 13, 2017 5:31 pm by Comments

The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded three cattle herdsmen, allegedly terrorising a farm settlement in Ikoui, Isokan Local Government Area of the state. The arrest, which was made at about 5:30 am on Thursday, followed a tip-off from the community. Two of the suspects, Hamisu and … Continue reading Osun Civil Defence Arrests Suspected Marauding Herdsmen

The post Osun Civil Defence Arrests Suspected Marauding Herdsmen appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. NSCDC Arrests Five Suspected Vandals In Ogun State Five suspected vandals have been arrested by officers of the Ogun State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence...
  2. NSCDC Arrests Suspected Fake Corps Appointment Issuance In Niger State The Niger State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps NSCDC, paraded three suspected persons who specialized in the...
  3. NSCDC Arrests 2 Suspected Oil Thieves With 20, 000 Litres of Crude Oil The Abia State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) has apprehended two suspects carrying 20, 000...
  4. NSCDC Arrests Four Suspected Pipeline Vandals In Kogi The Kogi State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) has nabbed four suspected petroleum pipeline vandals...
  5. NDLEA Arrests Nine Suspected Drug Traffickers In Kaduna The Kaduna State Command Of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has arrested nine suspected drug addicts and peddlers while...
  6. Suspected Herdsmen Attack Rivers Community The Rivers State Police Command has dismissed what it called unsubstantiated reports in some sections of the media following a...
  7. Suspected Herdsmen Kill Five In Share, Kwara State Suspected gunmen believed to be herdsmen have killed five farmers at Share, the headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Area of...
  8. Army Arrests Impersonators, Suspected Cultists In Imo State The Nigerian Army says it has arrested three army impostors in Imo State in southeast Nigeria. The impersonators were nabbed...
  9. Steer Clear of Our Territory, Yoruba Youths Warn Marauding Herdsmen By Rotimi Ojomoyela Ado-Ekiti-The National Coalition of Yoruba Youth and Students has expressed concern over the killings of innocent Nigerians...
  10. Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers In Osun State Police have arrested a family gang of suspected kidnappers for allegedly abducting a 5-year-old boy in Osun State, southwest Nigeria. The...

< YOHAIG home