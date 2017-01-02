Osun Monarch Kunle Oyeyemi Promises Youth Development

The new Monarch of Oba-Ile in Olorunda Local Government Area of Osun State, Dr Kunle Oyeyemi, has promised to use his wealth of experience and influence to promote youth development. He believes such engagement ill reduce social vices among the youths. The monarch made the promise while moving to the seclusion house where he is … Continue reading Osun Monarch Kunle Oyeyemi Promises Youth Development

The post Osun Monarch Kunle Oyeyemi Promises Youth Development appeared first on Channels Television.

