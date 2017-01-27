Osun NSCDC Gives Condition For Settlement Of Crisis With Peace Corps

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Ayodele Phillips, has insisted that he still has an axe to grind with the Osun Peace Corps of Nigeria, unless they produce the officers that beat up his personnel. Ayodele, made this known while addressing newsmen at the NSCDC Command in Osogbo, stating … Continue reading Osun NSCDC Gives Condition For Settlement Of Crisis With Peace Corps

The post Osun NSCDC Gives Condition For Settlement Of Crisis With Peace Corps appeared first on Channels Television.

