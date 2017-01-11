Osun SWAN Inducts Gov. Aregbesola As Grand Patron

The Sport Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Osun state chapter, has inducted the Governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola as the first Grand Patron of the association in the state. The Governor, while giving his acceptance speech, said that he was honoured being installed as the first grand patron of the association. Aregbesola tasked the journalists … Continue reading Osun SWAN Inducts Gov. Aregbesola As Grand Patron

