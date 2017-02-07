Oyo Govt. Releases 600million Naira Conditional Grant Scheme

The Oyo State Government has released 600 million Naira for the implementation of the Conditional Grant Scheme (CGS). The Chairman, Oyo State Implementation Committee on the Conditional Grants Scheme, (CGS-SIC), Mr. Abimbola Adekanmbi, disclosed this last week during the distribution of medical equipment to the primary health care/maternity centres and state owned health institutions in … Continue reading Oyo Govt. Releases 600million Naira Conditional Grant Scheme

