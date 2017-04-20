Panama Papers: Pakistan PM, Nawaz Sharif Awaits Ruling

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, will know his political fate on Thursday as the country’s Supreme Court is set to issue its ruling on corruption claims against him. Questions arose over his family’s business dealings when three of his children were linked to offshore accounts in the Panama papers leaks. Mr Sharif and his family … Continue reading Panama Papers: Pakistan PM, Nawaz Sharif Awaits Ruling

