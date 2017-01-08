Kwara state government has described as outright falsehood, media reports that it received nine billion Naira as its share of the London-Paris Loan Club refund from the federal government. Reacting on behalf of the government, the State Commissioner for Finance, Demola Banu, explained that the state government has only received and declared five billion naira … Continue reading Paris Club: We Didn’t Receive 9Bn Naira – Kwara Govt.

