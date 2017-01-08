Paris Club: We Didn’t Receive 9Bn Naira – Kwara Govt.

Posted January 8, 2017 7:31 pm by Comments

Kwara state government has described as outright falsehood, media reports that it received nine billion Naira as its share of the London-Paris Loan Club refund from the federal government. Reacting on behalf of the government, the State Commissioner for Finance, Demola Banu, explained that the state government has only received and declared five billion naira … Continue reading Paris Club: We Didn’t Receive 9Bn Naira – Kwara Govt.

The post Paris Club: We Didn’t Receive 9Bn Naira – Kwara Govt. appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Paris, London Loan Refunds: Kwara State Claims Compliance With Directives The Kwara State government claims it has already complied with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that states should use at least 25...
  2. How We Utilized N5b Paris Club Refund – Gov. Ahmed Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has explained how the state government expended the five billion Naira collected from the federal...
  3. PDP Claims Osun Govt. Wants To Divert Funds From Paris Club Deductions The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has accused Governor Rauf Aregbesola, of “scheming to divert funds from Paris...
  4. Kwara To Inject Two Billion Naira To Fight Poverty Kwara State government is to inject about two billion Naira into its micro credit scheme in the next three years...
  5. Kwara To Generate Two Billion Naira Monthly The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has announced the resolve of the government to increase the Internally Generated Revenue to...
  6. We received N5 billion, not N9 billion from Paris club fund – Kwara govt The state government said it was still expecting N3.7 billion from the federal government. The post We received N5 billion,...
  7. Kwara Govt. Distribute 850Million Naira For Community Development The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed has kicked off the distribution of 850million Naira ward-based community development programme with the...
  8. Edo Govt. To Build More Schools With Three Billion Naira The Edo State government is set to spend another three billion Naira in building more primary schools in the 18...
  9. Kwara Local Council Employees Accuse Govt. Of Withholding Salary There seems to still be no agreement between the Kwara State chapter of the National Union Of Local Government Employees,...
  10. Benue Govt. Probes 2.4 Billion Naira Paid To Ghost Workers Annually The Benue State government says it will probe the payment of 2.4 billion Naira to ghost workers in the state’s...

< YOHAIG home