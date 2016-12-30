Paris, London Loan Refunds: Kwara State Claims Compliance With Directives

The Kwara State government claims it has already complied with President Muhammadu Buhari's directive that states should use at least 25 per cent of their London and Paris Club refund to offset salary arrears. A statement by the State Commissioner for Finance, Demola Banu, said that with the release of one billion Naira to local governments and

