Pastor Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide , has denied the security report leading to his attempted arrest on Tuesday. He said there were claims that he instructed during a preaching that Christians should go after Muslims, describing the report as not only senseless but malicious. A statement from Ekiti State Governor’s office said, … Continue reading Pastor Johnson Suleiman Reacts To Attempt To Arrest Him

The post Pastor Johnson Suleiman Reacts To Attempt To Arrest Him appeared first on Channels Television.