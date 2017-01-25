Pastor Johnson Suleiman Reacts To Attempt To Arrest Him

Posted January 25, 2017 10:31 pm by Comments

Pastor Johnson Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide , has denied the security report leading to his attempted arrest on Tuesday. He said there were claims that he instructed during a preaching that Christians should go after Muslims, describing the report as not only senseless but malicious. A statement from Ekiti State Governor’s office said, … Continue reading Pastor Johnson Suleiman Reacts To Attempt To Arrest Him

The post Pastor Johnson Suleiman Reacts To Attempt To Arrest Him appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Conflicting Reports Trail Alleged Arrest Of Pastor Johnson Suleiman There are conflicting reports on the arrest of the General Overseer of an Abuja based church, Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle...
  2. Gov. Fayose Foils DSS Plan To Arrest Apostle Johnson Suleiman In Ekiti Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’s Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose, in the early morning...
  3. Governor Fayose foils DSS attempt to arrest Apostle Suleiman [PHOTOS] In the early hours of Wednesday, Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose, foiled an attempt by the Department of State...
  4. DSS arrests Apostle Johnson Suleiman, Gov. Fayose kicks back Operatives from the Department of State Security on Wednesday morning stormed Midas Hotel, Iworoko, Ado-Ekiti, to effect man of God,...
  5. Boris Johnson Reacts To Attack On Syrian Aid Convoy In reaction to the attack on the aid convoy, on Monday, British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, says “Russia may have...
  6. Suleiman’s arrest could lead to religious war – Buhari Support Group The Buhari Support Organizations (BSO) has cautioned the Directorate of State Security (DSS) against arresting founder and General Overseer of...
  7. Fayose rescue’s Apostle Johnson Suleiman’s arrest by DSS TVC E. Operatives from the Department of State Security on Wednesday morning stormed Midas Hotel, Iworoko, Ado-Ekiti, to effect Apostle...
  8. Freeze Reacts To Suleman’s Statement That There’ll Be Damages If DSS Arrest Him Freeze reacts to Apostle Suleiman’s statement that there’ll be damages if DSS arrests him As shared by the OAP in...
  9. Apostle Johnson Suleiman Speaks About DSS Arrest (Video) Speaking right from the sitting room of Governor Fayose, The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman shared...
  10. EFCC Reacts To Fayose’s Account Freezing Accusation The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of freezing his...

< YOHAIG home