PDP Crisis: We Are Open To Reconciliation – Sheriff Faction

Posted January 9, 2017 4:31 pm by Comments (1)

The Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff faction of the PDP says they are open to dialogue, irrespective of what the outcome of the Court of Appeal judgement on the PDP crisis would be. This statement was made on Monday, ahead of the Court of Appeal judgement on the leadership tussle of the Peoples Democratic Party in Port … Continue reading PDP Crisis: We Are Open To Reconciliation – Sheriff Faction

The post PDP Crisis: We Are Open To Reconciliation – Sheriff Faction appeared first on Channels Television.

One response to PDP Crisis: We Are Open To Reconciliation – Sheriff Faction

  1. alex Enojo Onuh January 10th, 2017 at 6:17 am

    Pdp can never come together again in jesus name Amen!

    Reply

