PHOTOS: Amosun Rescues Aregbesola’s Aide From Angry Youths At Adeleke’s Burial

Posted April 24, 2017 3:31 pm by Comments

Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun and other governors had to intervene to avert crisis at the burial of the first executive governor of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, on Monday. Adeleke’s death on Sunday had shocked his supporters, some of who protested on Sunday. The already tense atmosphere took a turn for the worse when … Continue reading PHOTOS: Amosun Rescues Aregbesola’s Aide From Angry Youths At Adeleke’s Burial

The post PHOTOS: Amosun Rescues Aregbesola’s Aide From Angry Youths At Adeleke’s Burial appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Angry Youths Collapse Canopy At Senator Isiaka Adeleke’s Burial In Osun (Photos) The First Civilian Governor of Osun State and serving Senator, Isiaka Adeleke, who died in the early hours of Sunday,...
  2. (BREAKING) Adeleke’s burial: Angry mob collapses canopy on Amosun, Akeredolu, others Angry supporters of Adeleke collapse canopy on Amosun, Akeredolu, Oyinlola  to chase out Idiat Babalola, who is a commissioner  nominee...
  3. See Drama! Governor Amosun Pushes A Thug At Senator Adeleke’s Burial! (Photo) Governor of Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun saved a female politician from getting attacked at the burial of late senator Isiaka...
  4. Akeredolu, Amosun, Others At The Burial Of Senator Adeleke (Photos) The newly elected Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu and his counterpart from Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun are...
  5. Preparations for Adeleke’s burial begins in Ede Preparation for the burial rites of  Sen. Isiaka Adeleke, who died on Sunday,  has commenced at his residence in Ede,...
  6. Governor Amosun At The Burial Of Ogun APC Chairman, Roqeeb Adeniji (Photos) Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, at the funeral of Alhaji Roqeeb Adeniji, the Ogun State Chairman of the All...
  7. Angry Youths Protest Plateau Monarch’s Murder Angry youths of Bokkos in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State are protesting the murder of paramount ruler of...
  8. BREAKING: Adeleke’s burial postponed The burial of Sen. Isiaka Adeleke, which  was earlier scheduled for 4:pm on Sunday,  has been postponed. Adeleke, a former...
  9. Governor Amosun, Others, Celebrate Nigeria’s Independence Day In commemoration of Nigeria’s Independence Day, Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun and wife, Olufunso Amosun, have joined other Nigerians...
  10. More Tears, Anger As Senator Isiaka Adeleke Is Buried It has been an atmosphere of tears and anger in parts of Osun State as Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who died...

< YOHAIG home