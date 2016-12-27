Physically Challenged IDPs Get Food, Medical Support In Yobe
The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living with disabilities in Yobe State have been provided with some relief materials as well as health support to improve their comfort. A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Christaphen Blinding Mission (CBM) made some donations to physically challnged persons at the Kukareta IDPs camp located on the outskirts of Damaturu, the state … Continue reading Physically Challenged IDPs Get Food, Medical Support In Yobe
