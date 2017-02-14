Two men have been arraigned by the Police before a magistrate court over a minor issue in Osogbo. The prosecutor, Mr Rasaq Olayiwola, narrated the case to the court in the Osun state capital. “Sulaiman Adeniyi and Mukaila Adegboye on Feburary 13, 2017 around 1:00pm at D.P.O office Oke-Baale Police Station, Osogbo, engaged themselves in … Continue reading Police Arraign Two Over Minor Issue In Osogbo

The post Police Arraign Two Over Minor Issue In Osogbo appeared first on Channels Television.