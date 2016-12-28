Police Arrest Suspected Militant Planning To Bomb Lagos Third Mainland Bridge

Posted December 28, 2016

A suspected militant and member of a gang planning to blow up the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city, has been arrested by the police. Police recovered two AK 47 Rifles, two cartons of Explosives and Detonators. The arrest, according to the police, was made after several weeks of meticulous follow up on … Continue reading Police Arrest Suspected Militant Planning To Bomb Lagos Third Mainland Bridge

