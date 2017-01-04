Operatives of the Borno State Police Command have begun to arrest street beggars in Maiduguri, the state’s capital. The action follows a directive by the Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, that beggars be kept off major streets across Borno State in northeast Nigeria. The influx of beggars and hawkers, who are mostly women and children, … Continue reading Police Begin Arrest Of Street Beggars In Maiduguri

