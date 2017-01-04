Police Begin Arrest Of Street Beggars In Maiduguri

Posted January 4, 2017 8:31 pm by Comments

Operatives of the Borno State Police Command have begun to arrest street beggars in Maiduguri, the state’s capital. The action follows a directive by the Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, that beggars be kept off major streets across Borno State in northeast Nigeria. The influx of beggars and hawkers, who are mostly women and children, … Continue reading Police Begin Arrest Of Street Beggars In Maiduguri

The post Police Begin Arrest Of Street Beggars In Maiduguri appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Ambode orders arrest of street beggars, traders TO enhance security of lives in public places, the Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday directed the task force on...
  2. Beggars, Hawkers Protest Ban On Street Begging In Kaduna Hundreds of physically challenged persons took to the streets in Kaduna State on Saturday to protest a law banning street begging...
  3. Blame Parents For Child Beggars In Northern Nigeria – Gov. Bello Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has blamed parents for the influx and high rate of child beggars, otherwise known...
  4. Ayade Seeks Legislation To Protect Street Hawkers Some residents in Calabar, the Cross River State capital have commended the move by the state government to legalize street...
  5. Kaduna beggars return to street, defy state government’s ban (photo) Beggars in Kaduna state yesterday defied the state government’s ban on begging on the streets. The beggars are pictured above...
  6. Beggars threaten to sue el-Rufai over ban of street begging Beggars in their hundreds on Saturday took to the streets in Kaduna , threatening to take legal action against the...
  7. Police Arrest 17 Suspected Kidnappers In Kano Police have arrested 17 suspected kidnappers in Doguwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State, northwest Nigeria. The spokesman for...
  8. Beggars tell El-Rufai to withdraw its anti-street begging law in 7 days Beggars in Kaduna State yesterday staged a protest over the law banning street begging and hawking, giving Governor Nasir El-Rufai...
  9. IDPs Protest Against Neglect In Maiduguri Hundreds of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have taken to the streets of Maiduguri, the Borno State’s capital in northeast Nigeria...
  10. Beggars, El-Rufai reach truce on street begging ban Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai and beggars in the state on Tuesday reached a truce on the recent...

< YOHAIG home