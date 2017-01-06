The Nigerian police force has dismissed six police officers, attached to the Governor of Rivers State during the federal law makers re-run elections for mis-using their offices. The Force spokesman, Mr Don Awunah, told journalists at a news conference in Abuja that the dismissed officers acted contrary to the laws that ought to have guided … Continue reading Police Dismiss Six Officers Over Rivers Re-Run

The post Police Dismiss Six Officers Over Rivers Re-Run appeared first on Channels Television.