Police Dismiss Six Officers Over Rivers Re-Run

Posted January 6, 2017

The Nigerian police force has dismissed six police officers, attached to the Governor of Rivers State during the federal law makers re-run elections for mis-using their offices. The Force spokesman, Mr Don Awunah, told journalists at a news conference in Abuja that the dismissed officers acted contrary to the laws that ought to have guided … Continue reading Police Dismiss Six Officers Over Rivers Re-Run

