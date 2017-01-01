Police Hunting For Istanbul Attack Suspect

Police in Istanbul are hunting for a gunman who opened fire at a well-known nightclub, killing at least 39 people. The attack happened at Reina nightclub early on Sunday, as people gathered to mark the new year. According to the BBC, officials say some 15 foreigners were killed, including citizens from Israel, France, Tunisia, Lebanon, … Continue reading Police Hunting For Istanbul Attack Suspect

