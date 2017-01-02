Police In Abia Give Road Map For New Year

Police in Abia State have reiterated their commitment to ridding the state of criminals, hinting that this year would witness robust plans and security roadmap aimed at facilitating crime management and prevention. The Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr Adeleye Oyebade, briefed reporters of the roadmap on Monday at the police headquarters, Bende Road. Adopted … Continue reading Police In Abia Give Road Map For New Year

The post Police In Abia Give Road Map For New Year appeared first on Channels Television.

