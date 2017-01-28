Police Parades Turkish School Kidnap Suspects
The Abuja Police Command has paraded four suspected members of the kidnapping gang, responsible for the abduction of five school children and three staff of a Turkish school in Ogun State. Parading the suspects at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Moshood Jimoh said the four suspects were arrested at … Continue reading Police Parades Turkish School Kidnap Suspects
The post Police Parades Turkish School Kidnap Suspects appeared first on Channels Television.
What do you think?