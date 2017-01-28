Police Parades Turkish School Kidnap Suspects

Posted January 28, 2017 5:31 pm by Comments

The Abuja Police Command has paraded four suspected members of the kidnapping gang, responsible for the abduction of five school children and three staff of a Turkish school in Ogun State. Parading the suspects at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Moshood Jimoh said the four suspects were arrested at … Continue reading Police Parades Turkish School Kidnap Suspects

The post Police Parades Turkish School Kidnap Suspects appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Turkish School Kidnap: Police Arrest Four Suspects The Police in Nigeria have announced the arrest of four suspects in the kidnap of five students and three members...
  2. Benue Police Parades Kidnap Suspect The Benue State Police have arrested  a pastor on charges of kidnap and exploitation of three under aged children on their...
  3. FCT Police Command Parades Robbery Suspects The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has paraded a 23-man gang of armed robbery and car snatching syndicate in Abuja....
  4. Police Parades 9 Suspects Over Kidnap of CBN Governor’s Wife, Margaret Emefiele The Police on Monday said it had arrested nine suspected kidnappers of the wife of the Governor of the Central...
  5. Delta Police Command Parades Ritual Suspects The Delta State Police Command has paraded suspected ritualists who were arrested by men of the National Drug Law Enforcement...
  6. Police Parade Kidnap Suspects Of Ex-Minister Officials of the Nigerian Police Force have paraded seven suspected kidnappers of the former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs,...
  7. Police Parades 30 Suspects, Recovers 10 Vehicles In Ogun As part of its renewed onslaught against criminals in Ogun state, south-west Nigeria, the Ogun State Police Command has arrested...
  8. Nasarawa Police Parades Crime Suspects The Nasarawa State Police Command has on Wednesday paraded seven suspects for various offences, including cattle rustling at different locations...
  9. Masterminds of Nigerian- Turkish school kidnap arrested – Police Afeez Hanafi Two suspected masterminds of the kidnapping of pupils and staff members of the Nigerian Turkish International Colleges have...
  10. Imo Police Parades Suspects For Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Murder The Imo State Police Command on Tuesday paraded over 25 suspects alleged to have been involved in various degrees of...

< YOHAIG home