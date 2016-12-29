The Police Command in Abuja says it has begun raid operations to identify Boko Haram sect members that might have infiltrated the Federal Capital Territory. The operations follow the dismantling of the insurgents’ stronghold in Borno State, the Sambisa forest and the subsequent arrest of a suspected terrorist in the nation’s capital. Briefing journalists on … Continue reading Police Raid Abuja For Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists

