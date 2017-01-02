The Delta State Police Command has recovered guns said to have been snatched by Niger Delta militants from officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service. The two automatic weapons were reported to have been seized from the officials on routine patrol in the creeks of the Niger Delta region to check the influx of illegal aliens … Continue reading Police Recover Guns Allegedly Snatched By Niger Delta Militants

The post Police Recover Guns Allegedly Snatched By Niger Delta Militants appeared first on Channels Television.