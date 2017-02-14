Police Recover Over 100 Animals From Rustlers In Kaduna

Posted February 14, 2017 8:31 pm by Comments

Policemen attached to the Operation Yaki Security Outfit in Kaduna State have recovered over 100 cows and sheep from suspected rustlers in Chikun Local Government Area of the state. The coordinator of the security outfit, Yakubu Yusuf, made the disclosure while parading the recovered animals before reporters on Tuesday in Kaduna State, northwest Nigeria. Mr … Continue reading Police Recover Over 100 Animals From Rustlers In Kaduna

The post Police Recover Over 100 Animals From Rustlers In Kaduna appeared first on Channels Television.

