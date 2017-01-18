Policeman Gets 12 Years Jail Term For Homicide

A Federal High Court in Abuja has handed down a 12-year jail term to a policeman charged with the murder of one Mrs Doris Okere in Mpape, a suburb of the Nigeria’s capital. The police officer, Olotu Owoiche, who was dismissed from the police after the incident, has been facing trial for culpable homicide since … Continue reading Policeman Gets 12 Years Jail Term For Homicide

The post Policeman Gets 12 Years Jail Term For Homicide appeared first on Channels Television.

