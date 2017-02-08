Power Failure To Be Ameliorated Soon, Fashola Assures Anambra Citizens

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has assured citizens of Anambra State that power failure would soon be a thing of the past as the Federal Government is doing all to improve its supply across the country, as well as all other irregularities being experienced. This is in response to several … Continue reading Power Failure To Be Ameliorated Soon, Fashola Assures Anambra Citizens

The post Power Failure To Be Ameliorated Soon, Fashola Assures Anambra Citizens appeared first on Channels Television.

