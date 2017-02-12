Premier League leaders, Chelsea missed the chance to move 12 points clear at the top of the table as they were held to a draw by resilient Burnley at Turf Moor. The hosts, who won all four of their previous home games without conceding, were shocked on Sunday when Pedro Rodriguez finished off a sweeping … Continue reading Premier League: Burnley Force Chelsea To Draw

The post Premier League: Burnley Force Chelsea To Draw appeared first on Channels Television.