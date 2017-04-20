President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Abubakar Abba Bello as the new Managing Director of the Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM). The appointment was contained in a statement signed on Thursday by the Director of Press, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Bolaji Adebiyi. The President also appointed Dr. Bala … Continue reading President Buhari Appoints New Management For NEXIM Bank

The post President Buhari Appoints New Management For NEXIM Bank appeared first on Channels Television.