President Buhari Appoints New Management For NEXIM Bank

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Abubakar Abba Bello as the new Managing Director of the Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM). The appointment was contained in a statement signed on Thursday by the Director of Press, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Bolaji Adebiyi. The President also appointed Dr. Bala

