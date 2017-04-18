President Buhari Commends Re-opening Of Abuja Airport

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commended the re-opening of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, 24 hours ahead of the deadline. In a statement issued by his spokesman, the President lauded the efforts of the contractor, security agencies, Kaduna State Government, as well as the Ministries of Transport, Power, Works and Housing, on the successful … Continue reading President Buhari Commends Re-opening Of Abuja Airport

