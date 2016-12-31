President Buhari Preaches Unity As Nigeria Ushers In 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for unity among Nigerians as he believes the pains being experienced are temporary. He expressed hope that the challenges would ease when the economic seeds in gestation begin to bloom to fruition. The President, in his New Year message, stated that Nigeria was witnessing a new and impressive turnaround in … Continue reading President Buhari Preaches Unity As Nigeria Ushers In 2017

The post President Buhari Preaches Unity As Nigeria Ushers In 2017 appeared first on Channels Television.

