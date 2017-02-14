PSG Stun Barcelona 4-0 In Champions League Clash

Paris St-Germain (PSG) shocked Barcelona in a tough match of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Angel Di Maria set the League One side in the lead with a stunning free-kick, just before Julian Draxler added a second in the 40th minute of the game. The first half ended with the hosts … Continue reading PSG Stun Barcelona 4-0 In Champions League Clash

The post PSG Stun Barcelona 4-0 In Champions League Clash appeared first on Channels Television.

