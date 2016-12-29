Purported Boko Haram Video Mere Propaganda – Army

Posted December 29, 2016 5:31 pm by Comments

The Nigerian Army has dismissed a video clip released by Boko Haram terrorist group from an undisclosed location on Thursday, showing its purported leader, making spurious claims. In the video, the man usually identified as Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, reportedly claimed that reports of the group being crushed by the Nigerian Army during the capture of … Continue reading Purported Boko Haram Video Mere Propaganda – Army

The post Purported Boko Haram Video Mere Propaganda – Army appeared first on Channels Television.

Nairabet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. New Video Of Boko Haram Is Mere Propaganda And A Sign Of Desperation – Army The Nigerian Army has described the controversial factional leader of Boko Haram terrorists, Abubakar Shekau, as a mentally sick and...
  2. Military Describes Shekau’s Claims As Mere Propaganda The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Sani Usman says the latest video by terror group Boko Haram has confirmed...
  3. Boko Haram: Shekau is mad, ignore him – Army tells Nigerians The Nigerian Army has reacted to the latest video footage released by factional leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar...
  4. Boko Haram Leader Missing In New Video The Boko Haram terrorist group has reportedly released another video, but again, conspicuously fails to feature its leader, Abubakar Shekau....
  5. Boko Haram Releases New Video, Claims Shekau Is Alive A video purportedly released by the factional leader of insurgent group, Boko Haram, has debunked earlier claims by the military...
  6. Defence Headquarters Dismisses New Boko Haram Video The Defence Headquarters has advised the public to dismiss an online video said to have been released by Boko Haram...
  7. Army Insists Boko Haram Leader Is Dead Major General Lucky Irabor has dismissed doubts over claims that Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau is dead. He insisted that...
  8. Army Declares 3 Persons Wanted Over Links With Boko Haram Video The Nigerian Army has declared three persons wanted in connection with the latest video of the abducted Chibok girls released...
  9. Boko Haram Video: Bolori, Wakili On Wanted List Report To Army Two out of the three persons declared wanted by the Nigerian Army on Sunday in connection with the latest Boko...
  10. Boko Haram Video Is Show of Weakness – Nigerian Military The Nigerian military has described the recent video clip released by the Boko Haram sect as diversionary and a desperate...

< YOHAIG home