Real Madrid will take on domestic rivals, Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League with Monaco taking on Seria A giants, Juventus. The outcome of Friday’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland means last season’s finalists – Madrid and Atletico – are facing each other for the fourth time in a row in the Champions … Continue reading Real Madrid Face Atletico In Champions League Semis

The post Real Madrid Face Atletico In Champions League Semis appeared first on Channels Television.