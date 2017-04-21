Real Madrid Face Atletico In Champions League Semis

Posted April 21, 2017 1:31 pm by Comments

Real Madrid will take on domestic rivals, Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League with Monaco taking on Seria A giants, Juventus. The outcome of Friday’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland means last season’s finalists – Madrid and Atletico – are facing each other for the fourth time in a row in the Champions … Continue reading Real Madrid Face Atletico In Champions League Semis

The post Real Madrid Face Atletico In Champions League Semis appeared first on Channels Television.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Champions League Draw: Real Madrid face Atletico, Juventus take on Monaco Football fans will be treated to a Madrid derby in the UEFA Champions League semi-final as defending champions Real Madrid...
  2. Leicester Face Atletico Madrid In Champions League Quarter-Finals Leicester City have been drawn against Spanish side, Atletico Madrid in their maiden UEFA Champions League quarter-final. The Premier League...
  3. Champions League: Atletico, Real Madrid Arrive For Milan Final The city of Milan is getting ready for the final of the UEFA Champions League as arch rivals Atletico Madrid and...
  4. UCL semis: Madrid To Face Atletico Football fans will be treated to a Madrid derby in the UEFA Champions League semi-final as defending champions Real Madrid...
  5. Real Madrid Stars React To Champions League Final Qualification In a repeat of the 2014 Lisbon final, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will meet each other at the San...
  6. Champions League: Atletico Madrid Knock Out Bayern Munich Atletico Madrid have knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League to deny Pep Guardiola a highly coveted UCL title...
  7. Real Madrid Are UEFA Champions League Winners Real Madrid have beaten city rival, Atletico Madrid 5 – 3 on penalties at the San Siro stadium in Milan...
  8. Real Madrid Beat City To Qualify For Champions League final Real Madrid Beat Manchester City 1-o to set up an all Spanish final for the second time in three seasons...
  9. Breaking- UEFA Champions League Draw: Atletico Madrid to face Real Madrid in Semi-final It’s another Madrid derby in the UEFA Champions League as Real Madrid have been drawn against local rivals, Atletico Madrid...
  10. Breaking: Champions League: City vs Real, Atletico meet Bayern in semi-finals Pep Guardiola avoided his future employers as Manchester City were on Friday drawn to play Real Madrid in the semi-finals...

< YOHAIG home