Reps’ Northwest Caucus Passes Vote Of Confidence On Buhari

The Northwest caucus at the House of Representatives has passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration. The caucus is made up of lawmakers from both the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party from the zone. They jointly made the declaration on Wednesday after a two-hour meeting at the … Continue reading Reps’ Northwest Caucus Passes Vote Of Confidence On Buhari

