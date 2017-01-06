The Rivers state Government has described the sack of six Police officers in the state, as a “sad development for Professionalism in the Nigerian Police force”. According to a statement released by the state spokesman, Dr Austin Tam-George: “these officers committed no crime, other than stopping a carefully planned assassination attempt on the life of … Continue reading Rivers State Government Reacts To Sack Of Police Officers

The post Rivers State Government Reacts To Sack Of Police Officers appeared first on Channels Television.