Rural Electrification Agency Gets New Board, Executive Management

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the appointment of a new Board and Executive Management for Rural Electrification Agency. According to a statement by the Director (Press) at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Bolaji Adebiyi, the Board is now chaired by Mr Umaru Maza Maza, while Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi … Continue reading Rural Electrification Agency Gets New Board, Executive Management

