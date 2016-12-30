Russian Ministry Announces Plans To Expel 35 US Diplomats

Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, has on Friday recommended that the Kremlin expel 35 US diplomats from Russia in response to sanctions announced by Washington. Lavrov said his ministry proposed that 31 staff members be expelled from the US Embassy in Moscow and four from the US consulate in St Petersburg. The Russian foreign minister … Continue reading Russian Ministry Announces Plans To Expel 35 US Diplomats

The post Russian Ministry Announces Plans To Expel 35 US Diplomats appeared first on Channels Television.

